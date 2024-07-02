Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $277,738.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,035,408 shares in the company, valued at $432,333,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.17. 519,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,863. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $374.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.