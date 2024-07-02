PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.64.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 77.5% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

