Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Sells $32,393.14 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $32,393.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,431 shares in the company, valued at $404,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paysign Trading Up 1.8 %
PAYS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,330. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.98.
Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paysign
Paysign Company Profile
Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paysign
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.