Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Sells $32,393.14 in Stock

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $32,393.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,431 shares in the company, valued at $404,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paysign Trading Up 1.8 %

PAYS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,330. Paysign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Paysign alerts:

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 39.0% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 261,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 18.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysign in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Paysign by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 48,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Paysign from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Paysign from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Paysign in a report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Paysign

Paysign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paysign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.