PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $53.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBF. Scotiabank increased their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,824,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,573,863.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,664,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 578,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,832,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

