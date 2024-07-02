Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Alkami Technology comprises about 0.9% of Penbrook Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 632,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,562,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,633,000 after purchasing an additional 267,336 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 832,059 shares during the period. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $20,694,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. 922,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,337. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $30.48.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Alkami Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $1,905,734.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,049,555.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 71,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,905,734.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,555.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

ALKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

