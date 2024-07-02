Penbrook Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. 345,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

