Penbrook Management LLC Sells 860 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Penbrook Management LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

NYSE COP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.12. 3,836,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $99.35 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

