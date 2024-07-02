Penbrook Management LLC Trims Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,751,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,746. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $39.33.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

