Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $882.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $9,642,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 786,699 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 666,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 111.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 546,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 694.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 516,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.