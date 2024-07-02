Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $882.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $9,642,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 86.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,695,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 786,699 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after buying an additional 666,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 111.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 546,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 694.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 516,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

