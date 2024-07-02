PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PAXS traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $15.93. 103,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $16.30.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile
