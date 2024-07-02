PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PCK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 95,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,090. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

