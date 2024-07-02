PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. 68,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,312. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.