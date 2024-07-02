PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PZC)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0295 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Trading Up 0.1 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.17. 68,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,312. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Dividend History for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.