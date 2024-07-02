PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.31. 156,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,800. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.