PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of PDI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.06. 1,351,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,768. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
