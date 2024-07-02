PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,165. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

