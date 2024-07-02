PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PML traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

