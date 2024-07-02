Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $22.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $18.54. 2,503,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,982. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 69,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

