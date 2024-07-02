Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 9,223,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 6,226,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

PSNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,833,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 273,479 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,136,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 220,147 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 279,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 170,660 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

