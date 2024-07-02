Pollux Coin (POX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $196,084.39

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC on exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $11.53 million and $196,084.39 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,571,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,572,279 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,569,125.648126 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.27809933 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $195,666.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

