PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $8.68 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00122487 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00014539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009268 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.