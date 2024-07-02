Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 3,262 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,286,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517,391. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

