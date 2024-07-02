Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Given New $236.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $235.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.25.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $237.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.59. Primerica has a 1-year low of $184.76 and a 1-year high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,466.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

