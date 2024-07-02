Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s current price.

PCOR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.19.

Shares of NYSE PCOR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 201,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,153. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $689,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,909.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,964 shares of company stock worth $16,011,712. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,005,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 652,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after buying an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,130,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

