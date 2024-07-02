Prom (PROM) Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Prom token can currently be bought for $6.89 or 0.00011117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $125.66 million and $1.54 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00009638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,921.13 or 0.99978209 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00077825 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.09591749 USD and is down -5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,641,761.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

