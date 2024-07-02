Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Sells $17,314.65 in Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $17,314.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,037.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

PBYI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 852,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $149.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Crestline Management LP raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 48,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

