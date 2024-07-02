Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PIM)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PIM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.20. The stock had a trading volume of 40,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,560. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

