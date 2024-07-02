Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 43,378.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,554,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of AKRO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 430,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of -0.28.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $178,720.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $63,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,988.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,359.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,635 shares of company stock worth $690,816 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

