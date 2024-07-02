Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 94,643.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.66. 6,080,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,491. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

