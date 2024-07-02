Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $131,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 40,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 35,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,929. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.34 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

