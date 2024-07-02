Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13,424.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. 5,371,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,849. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

