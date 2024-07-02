Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 49,293.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $68.86. 5,273,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,163. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.20 and a 12 month high of $72.07.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

