Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 138,781.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,862 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $77.08. 2,778,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995,368. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

