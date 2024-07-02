Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.81

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 64200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Quorum Information Technologies Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.80. The firm has a market cap of C$58.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. Quorum Information Technologies had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quorum Information Technologies Inc. will post 0.030013 EPS for the current year.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports software products for the automotive market, including Quorum DMS, a dealership management system; Autovance Desk; Menu and MyDeal, a sales desking, menuing, and digital retailing system; DealerMine Service, Sales Customer Relationship Management, and Business Development Centre; Accessible Accessories, a digital retailing platform; and VINN, an automotive marketplace.

