R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the healthcare provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCM. Citigroup raised shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Stock Down 14.3 %

R1 RCM stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,735,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,324. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -134.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On R1 RCM

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,508 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,515,507 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 229,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 419.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,309 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 31.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.