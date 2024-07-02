Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,359 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,296. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

