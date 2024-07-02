Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (RECI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on July 26th

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Down 0.7 %

RECI opened at GBX 121.63 ($1.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £273.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,113.64 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.41. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 109.50 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.50 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($12,977.49). In related news, insider Colleen McHugh bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £10,260 ($12,977.49). Also, insider Bob Cowdell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($29,091.83). 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

