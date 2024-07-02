Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of RCON stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Recon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.
About Recon Technology
