Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RCON stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Recon Technology has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

