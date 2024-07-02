Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Short Interest Up 19.5% in June

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCRT opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Recruiter.com Group has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

