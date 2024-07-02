Refined Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Refined Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 6.7% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,768,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

