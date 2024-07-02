Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,832,000 after buying an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,354,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,784,000 after purchasing an additional 24,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,409,000 after purchasing an additional 89,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,771. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.43.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.