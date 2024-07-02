Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 84,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,218,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Specifically, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 20,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $144,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,375 shares of company stock valued at $354,836. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $803.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.