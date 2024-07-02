Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.04. 46,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,332,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on REPL. Barclays increased their target price on Replimune Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Replimune Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Replimune Group Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.72, a current ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In related news, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at $9,623,154.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 15,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $119,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,131 shares in the company, valued at $878,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,598 shares of company stock worth $712,516. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after acquiring an additional 699,679 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 204,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 277,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

