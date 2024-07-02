Requisite Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 655,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,785 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 7.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $35,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.45. 2,986,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,199. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $55.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4212 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

