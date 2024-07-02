Requisite Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Boston Partners boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,538 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $66,993,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $245,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,259 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16,058.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,338 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,053 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,857.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,452 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,737 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 54,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $2,781,271.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,652,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,472,832.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.6 %

FCX stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,469,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,003,213. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

