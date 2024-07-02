Requisite Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Requisite Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,640 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,450 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,686,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,488,000 after buying an additional 109,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,353,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,367,000 after buying an additional 16,641 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. 2,244,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

