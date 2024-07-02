Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 2nd (AQN, ARE, BAER, BBD.B, BMO, BNS, BUD, CAE, CM, DML)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 2nd:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target increased by CIBC from $7.50 to $7.70. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$18.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.25 to C$16.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.50 to $5.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from C$83.00 to C$103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was given a C$122.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was given a C$67.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$70.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was given a C$3.75 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $8.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.50 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $102.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was given a C$123.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $121.00 to $122.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $129.00 to $117.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $75.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was given a C$165.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$41.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$82.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $133.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

