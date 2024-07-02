Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 2nd (AQN, ARE, BAER, BBD.B, BMO, BNS, BUD, CAE, CM, DML)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, July 2nd:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its price target increased by CIBC from $7.50 to $7.70. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$20.00 to C$18.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.25 to C$16.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.50 to $5.25. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from C$83.00 to C$103.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was given a C$122.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was given a C$67.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $68.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) was given a C$70.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was given a C$3.75 price target by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$48.00.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $9.00 to $8.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $52.50 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $117.00 to $113.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $102.00 to $125.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) was given a C$123.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $121.00 to $122.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $129.00 to $117.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $75.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $78.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) was given a C$165.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$43.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$45.00 to C$41.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$82.00 target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $133.00 to $125.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $145.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

