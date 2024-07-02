RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.37.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.