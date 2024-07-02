RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Announces $0.10 Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RMI stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $17.37.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

