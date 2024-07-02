Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Stories

