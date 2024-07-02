Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 60.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 225,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,878,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 8.1% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on RHI shares. StockNews.com lowered Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 858,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $61.07 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

