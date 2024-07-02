Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.22 and last traded at $61.84. Approximately 682,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,954,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.06. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Roku by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roku by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

